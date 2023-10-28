Serial Arsonist Arrested

Cal Fire Truck View Photo

Amador County, CA – Officials with the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit (AEU) report that they have arrested a serial arsonist.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 27-year-old Steven Saunders on Monday, October 23rd, for a CAL Fire-related warrant stemming from three fires that occurred in Pollock Pines in mid-September. Since then, Saunders has been connected to two additional arsons, for a total of five, with one being set in Amador County.

Saunders remains in the El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of arson and starting fires at the following locations:

A structure fire on September 13, 2023, at 2:33 a.m. at the Taco Bell Building at 6454 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines in El Dorado County.

A vegetation fire on September 13, 2023, at 9:48 p.m. behind the Family Dollar Store at 6524 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines in El Dorado County.

A vegetation fire on September 14, 2023, at 5:18 a.m. behind CVS Drugs at 6450 Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines in El Dorado County.

A vegetation fire on October 21, 2023, at 4:00 a.m. in the area of Meadow View Road and Shenandoah Road in River Pines in Amador County.

A vegetation fire (the Ore Fire) on October 23, 2023, at 3:39 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 and Ore Court in Logtown in El Dorado County.

CAL Fire officials report that evidence obtained at the fire scenes determined all the fires were arson. CAL Fire has made 88 arson arrests from the beginning of the year through the end of September.

Resources assisting in this investigation and arrest include CAL Fire Law Enforcement Officers, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, and the fire protection district.

CAL FIRE urges the public to call its Arson Tip Line at 1-800-468-4408 if they see suspicious activity around any fire.