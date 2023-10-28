Two Arrested In Twain Harte For Having Stolen Property

Twain Harte, CA — Observant CHP officers recognized two off-road vehicles that were recently reported stolen from the Tuolumne County area on a trailer at the Twain Harte 7-Eleven, resulting in two arrests.

On Tuesday, October 24th, at around 1:50 a.m., the officers were in the area of Meadow Lane and Joaquin Gully Road in Twain Harte when they spotted an unoccupied Lincoln Navigator at the convenience store. It was hauling a trailer with off-road vehicles matching the description of ones recently stolen in the area on it.

When the occupants returned to the SUV, the officers were waiting to question the couple, 57-year-old Michael Morris of Twain Harte and 38-year-old Paige Vidak of Sonora. After further investigation, it was determined both were in possession of stolen property. Both were handcuffed for felony vehicle theft. Morris was also charged with having drugs, and Vidak was charged with carrying a concealed dagger. Their bails were set at $10,000.