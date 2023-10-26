Assault Suspect Caught In Sonora

David Martin Metcalf Arrested View Photo

Sonora, CA — A man wanted in connection to an assault that occurred last month in Sonora was captured and taken into custody.

The Sonora Police Department reports that back on September 19, two women got into a fight in the 400 block of Barretta Street. During that altercation, 33-year-old David Martin Metcalf allegedly “violently stomped on the head of one of the females who was on the ground struggling with the other.”

The woman had facial injuries from the assault. Metcalf had fled the scene by the time officials arrived that evening, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was spotted this week driving a Chevy Tahoe on South Washington Street and was pulled over by officers and taken into custody without incident. A passenger in the vehicle, 35-year-old Rebecca Ceceila Povoor of Sonora, was in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs.

Povoor was arrested for misdemeanor drug charges, and Metcalf was booked on his warrant, with a $50,000 bail.