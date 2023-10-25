Drowning At Pinecrest Lake

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Pinecrest Lake, CA – A 59-year-old man from the Bay Area drowned while swimming in Pinecrest Lake last week.

After Clarke Broadcasting inquired about the drowning, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian relayed that it happened on Wednesday, October 18th, around 4 p.m., when dispatch received “multiple reports of a man who had been under the water and possibly drowned at Pinecrest Lake.” Boujikian identified the victim as 59-year-old Brian Campbell of Dublin, California.

Once on scene, deputies pieced together what happened by reviewing security footage and questioning witnesses and bystanders. A friend of Campbell’s who was on the boat told deputies that the deceased jumped into the water to swim without a lifejacket. When trying to get back on the boat, he struggled and could not get out of the water. That is when another friend saw Campbell face-down in the water and called for help.

“Campbell was pulled onto a boat by his friend and bystanders as they attempted lifesaving measures while they transported Campbell to the shore,” according to Boujikian, who added, “Once at the shore, medics continued to attempt lifesaving measures. Campbell was pronounced deceased by medics on scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.”