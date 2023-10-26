Pre-Halloween And End Of October Events

Corn stalks, gourds and a haystack with ceramic and other pumpkins in Francie McGowan's “autumnal shrine” View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned for this weekend, October 28, 2023.

First, Adventist Health Sonora is hosting ‘Ladies Night Out’ tonight, Thursday October 26. The event is free to attend and includes education on breast health topics and tours of the women’s imaging center. The night also features appetizers and mocktails on the rooftop terrace, a memorial candle lighting, pop-up shops with local vendors, complimentary chair massages, prize drawings and a silent auction to benefit the Cancer Patient Support Fund, which helps local cancer patients.

There will be no presale tickets for the Friday night Sonora vs. Summerville football game at Dunlavy Field. As detailed here, tickets will be sold at the gate. If you got tickets to the Golden Regiment Band’s 40th Anniversary, its dinner fundraiser celebration will be held before the game as detailed here.

Presale tickets are highly recommended for Curtis Creek’s Fall Festival. The Friday evening of super spooky fun for all ages encourages costumes and candy bags and will raise funds for field trips, assemblies, the 8th grade graduation, science camp and the dinner proceeds support the 5th grade’s needs. Details are here.

Skyline Place Senior Living is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Friday from 4 pm to 6.00 pm. There will be music, games, face painting, and candy for children of all ages.

Tonight is also The Calaveras County Historical Society’s Barn Spook-tacular Halloween Bash. Details are here.

The Sonora Elks Lodge is inviting the public to a spooky Halloween and Spaghetti Dinner Party on Friday.

The Tuolumne Park and Recreation Department is hosting a Halloween Parade at West Side Memorial Park. There will be food vendors, a bounce house and lots of games.

Saturday is the Horses of Warriors Inaugural Buckaroo Banquet at the Sonra Elks Lodge. There will be steak dinner, salad, sides, dessert, plenty of games, giveaways, both live and silent auctions details are here.

Saturday is also Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department along with the Tuolumne County Public Health Department, the YES Partnership and the DEA support bringing expired and unused medications to the Tuolume County Library.

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds in Angels Camp the two-day All Hallows Fantasy Faire will celebrate the Celtic New Year this Saturday and Sunday. Details are here.

Saturday there is a Kids Halloween Party at the Sonora Moose Lodge and also on Saturday at the Aronos Club there will be music, dancing and games at the Haunted Clubhouse. All Aronos Club proceeds benefit local school programs and the building fund for historic Aronos Club.

Downtown Sonora is hosting Trick or Treat street with Sonora United Methodist Church offering a free Halloween hot dog dinner and Downtown Twain Harte is also hosting Halloween fun. At the San Andreas Central Library there will be a free family Halloween Party.

Saturday Columbia State Historic Park Presents Boo Blvd: A Spooktacular Halloween Event for All Ages. The event features a gargoyle quest, creepy crafts, Jack-O-Lantern contest, zombie flash mob dance and more. Details are here.

Support the Calaveras Youth Mentoring Program with some old-time country fun at a festive Barn Dance in Vallecito. Details are here.

The Hall of Fame Banquet has been moved from the Elks Lodge to the Sheriff Posse Grounds as detailed here.

The 47th Annual Sonora Bach Festival wraps up this Saturday with Bach’s Brunch. The event includes music with Keith Evans, guitarist, who is the primary guitar instructor at Columbia College, more details are in the event listing.

The tense thriller “The Bad Seed” will be performed by Fourth Wall Entertainment in San Andreas Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm, through November 5.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of “The Graduate” wrap-up at the Fallon House Theater in Columbia this Sunday. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. A blog reviewing the play is here.

Performances of the spooky, dark comedy “The Moors” inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, presented by Murphys Creek will continue through October 29. Movie times are available in our Entertainment section here.

