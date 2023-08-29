Sonora High’s Golden Regiment Band Receives Grant

Sonora, CA– Fall has arrived, bringing with it the excitement of football season, and for Sonora High School, it also signifies the rhythm and melody of the Golden Regiment Band. The harmonious notes of the band have become an integral part of the school’s spirit, and this year, they’re receiving a boost thanks to the Sonora Area Foundation and the Bill & Flo Griggs Family Music Fund.

The Sonora Area Foundation has extended its support to the Golden Regiment Band, providing a grant of $11,226.28 that will facilitate the acquisition of equipment and instruments.

Yvonne Denton, the Band Director, expressed her gratitude, stating, “The Sonora High School Golden Regiment Band is incredibly appreciative of the generous substantial monetary donation through the Sonora Area Foundation fully funding the purchase of marching percussion instruments including stadium crash cymbals, marching snare drums and harnesses and marching quints and harnesses. This purchase will replace aging and worn equipment and provide quality instruments for our students to use for rehearsals and performances.”

This year additionally marks the 40th anniversary of the Golden Regiment Band. A special event is scheduled to commemorate this milestone on October 27th. Alumni, band boosters, and music enthusiasts are invited to join the celebration, which includes a dinner outside the band room. The gathering offers an opportunity to reconnect with former classmates and immerse oneself in the rich musical legacy that the Golden Regiment Band represents. Tickets can be purchased for this event here.