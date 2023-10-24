Adventist Health Sonora Holding ‘Ladies Night Out’

Adventist Health Sonora's Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — A community event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming up Thursday evening at the Health Pavilion at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute.

It will feature information about local services available, and it is also a time to honor those fighting cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember loved ones.

The event is free to attend and includes education on breast health topics and tours of the women’s imaging center.

Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora, says, “When cancer is detected early, it’s easier to treat, so it is crucial to stay on top of screenings. This event is a great opportunity to meet our breast health experts and get a behind-the-scenes look at our facilities, all while enjoying an evening of girl time.”

The event will also feature appetizers and mocktails on the rooftop terrace, a memorial candle lighting, pop-up shops with local vendors, complimentary chair massages and prize drawings.

New this year, there will be a silent auction to benefit the Cancer Patient Support Fund, which helps local cancer patients.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by going here.