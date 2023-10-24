Ticket Information For Friday Night’s Sonora Vs. Summerville Game

Sonora Versus Summerville View Photo

Sonora, CA — This coming Friday evening will be the cross-county rivalry football game between the Summerville Bears and the Sonora Wildcats.

Kickoff will be at around 7 pm at Dunlavy Field. The Mother Lode League title is on the line, as both teams enter the game with a perfect 3-0 record in league play. The winner will be crowned the league champion. Sonora High is 7-1 overall and Summerville is 8-1.

Sonora High’s lone loss was during the season opener against Oakdale, 27-20. Summerville’s only loss came against Dos Palos on August 25, 34-27.

Sonora High School reports that tickets for Friday’s game will be $9 for adults and $5 for students, seniors, and members of the military. They will only be accepting cash at the gate and there is no presale or digital ticketing.