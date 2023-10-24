Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ticket Information For Friday Night’s Sonora Vs. Summerville Game

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Versus Summerville

Sonora Versus Summerville

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This coming Friday evening will be the cross-county rivalry football game between the Summerville Bears and the Sonora Wildcats.

Kickoff will be at around 7 pm at Dunlavy Field. The Mother Lode League title is on the line, as both teams enter the game with a perfect 3-0 record in league play. The winner will be crowned the league champion. Sonora High is 7-1 overall and Summerville is 8-1.

Sonora High’s lone loss was during the season opener against Oakdale, 27-20. Summerville’s only loss came against Dos Palos on August 25, 34-27.

Sonora High School reports that tickets for Friday’s game will be $9 for adults and $5 for students, seniors, and members of the military. They will only be accepting cash at the gate and there is no presale or digital ticketing.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 