Traffic Detectors To Be Installed As Part Of Downtown Sonora Work

New Traffic Lights In Downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be traffic delays, and loud noise, coming from the Washington Street and Stockton Street intersection in Sonora on Thursday evening.

Dirt Dynasty, the contractor for the $2.6-million transit and road widening project, will be installing “new traffic detector loops in the pavement for the new signal system at the intersection.”

The work will be performed between 5 pm – midnight, Thursday, in an effort to avoid the busy commute traffic. The work is expected to take one evening to complete. Travelers will want to avoid the intersection on Thursday evening, if possible, or be prepared for delays.

Work at the intersection is anticipated to wrap up over the coming week.