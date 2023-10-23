More Overnight Power Outages Impacted Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA –There were some late-night and early-morning power outages impacting parts of downtown Sonora and Jamestown.

The lights first went off at around 8:45 pm and Sunday (for much of Sonora and Jamestown) and it was initially restored shortly after. The power, though, went out again soon thereafter, and the extended outage was restored during the four o’clock hour this morning. PG&E has not yet indicated a cause. There was overnight rainfall.

There are no outages this morning, as of 7am, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.