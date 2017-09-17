Caltrans Plans Beginning Sept. 17

Sonora, CA — Along with what look like hefty traffic backups due to paving projects, Mother Lode motorists should anticipate several more delays across the highways this week.

Overnight paving on Highway 49/108 continues between Chicken Ranch Road and Highway 108 Sunday evening through Friday morning from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., probably generating 15-minute waits. Additionally, there will be a full connector-ramp closure of the northbound ramp from two miles west of Lime Kiln Road/South Washington Street during those times from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Various other overnight ramp closures will also be underway between Mono Way and Peaceful Oak Road. Look for ten-minute delays as Sunday night through Friday morning Highway 108 paving rolls out between Highway 49 and Peaceful Oak Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.; traffic stack-ups might last 15 minutes along the stretch being paved during those hours between Via Este/Rancho Poquitos and Draper Mine roads.

Daytime Tuolumne Traffic Snarls

It seems that 15-minute delays on Highway 108 are also in store weekdays between Brightman Flat and Kennedy Meadows Road, where shoulder work will be going on from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.; Tuesday only a utility crew will be busy and similarly tying up traffic between Jenness Road and Via Estate/Rancho Poquitos from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Every weekday brace for ten-minute delays on Highway 120 between the South Fork Tuolumne River bridge and Cherry Valley Road, due to crack seal work from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday, grinding and paving between Mountain Bluff Road and the Chinese Camp railroad crossing may set travelers back ten minutes from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The 24/7 ten-minute delays under automatic one-way traffic controls remain in place as renovations continue perhaps through November across the James E Roberts Bridge span near Lake Don Pedro. For the latest update and photos relating to that multi-million-dollar project, reported earlier this past week, click here.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Various chores along Highway 4 in Calaveras County will generate cone zones and at least ten-minute delays between Vallecito Road in Angels Camp and Brice Station Road, east of Murphys. This includes overnight striping Sunday night through Friday morning between Vallecito Road and Main Street/Douglas Flat from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. There is also drainage work slated every weekday at the same time between Lower Utica Powerhouse and Brice Station roads. Remember, too, ongoing improvements between Upper Moran Road and the Big Trees State Park entrance weekdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. continue to test travelers’ patience, causing waits of ten minutes and more.

On Highway 49, prepare for post-paving overnight striping operations between the Tuolumne/Calaveras line and Angels Creek Sunday night through Friday morning from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., which will likely generate ten-minute traffic hiccups.

Overnight traffic signal work on Highway 26 between Gee Lane and County View Road in Valley Springs, slated Sunday night through Tuesday morning from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., might possibly cause traffic impacts for ten minutes at a time. Utility work — scheduled Tuesday between Savage Way and Josephine Lane as well as Wednesday between the San Joaquin/Calaveras line and Stone Corral Creek from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. — should not tweak travelers’ timing at all. Still motorists should still keep an eye out for workers and equipment in all areas.