Wildcats Trample Buffaloes, Summerville Game Canceled, Calaveras Wins!

Sonora won their Mother Lode League contest in dominant fashion on Friday night with a 55-7 victory over the Amador Buffaloes.

Amador received the opening kickoff and had some short-lived early success on offense. A series of quick passes gained an early first down near midfield before the Wildcat defense found its footing. The Buffaloes took a shot down field on 3rd down, which was picked off by Cash Byington, and returned to the Amador 24 yard line. The first play from the Sonora offense found the Wildcats in the endzone with an option pitch to Bryce Nicolson, and the rout was on.

It would be late in the second quarter before the Buffaloes managed another first down or entered Sonora territory. By that point, touchdowns from Byington (2), Audie Peeples (1), Adam Curnow (1), Declan Gardiner (2), and a deep pass from Curnow to Wyatt Holt (1) had already put the game out of reach. Sonora went into the half up 48-0 and would add one more touchdown in the second half from Gardiner to complete the scoring for the night. The Buffaloes managed a touchdown in the fourth quarter to bust the shutout.

Declan Gardiner won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his two touchdowns on offense and stellar defensive play. The Wildcats improved to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in league play. Sonora is at home next week versus Summerville for the Mother Lode League Championship. Summerville did not play last night as the other team, Millennium Tracy, canceled citing “poor air quality.”

The Wildcats JV squad came out on top in the early contest with a 30-0 victory over the Buffaloes JV. Sonora JV improves to 6-1-1 on the season.

In other action, Calaveras pulled out a victory on the road as they beat Argonaut, 26 to 21. Next week, they will be off.