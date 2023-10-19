Fire In Groveland Area

Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks View Photo

Groveland, CA — Ground crews are heading to a roadside fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in some grass along Highway 120 near Sprague Road East and Ferretti Road and Groveland and Buck Meadows. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that it is a small spot fire right now. There is no word as to the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.