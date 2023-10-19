Widespread Power Outage Across Tuolumne County

Power Outage In Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E reports that 5,352 customers are without power in a widespread outage throughout several Tuolumne County communities.

It started at 7:13 pm and is impacting parts of Sonora, Columbia, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville and other surrounding areas. The company indicates that the outage is part of the Enhanced Safety Settings that cuts power when there is something, like a tree branch, threatening a power line or other infrastructure.

PG&E is investigating the issue and is hoping to have full restoration by 4:15 am on Thursday.