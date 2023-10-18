Clear
Alert Initiated Due To 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Near Isleton

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Notifications went off on cell phones at around 9:30 am in the Mother Lode due to a 4.1 magnitude earthquake south of Isleton.

The area is northwest of Stockton and southwest of Elk Grove.

The US Geological Survey reports that the specific location is 3.1 miles south-southwest of Isleton and the depth was 10 km. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Those with Smartphones received notifications through the California Earthquake Early Warning System which uses ground motion sensors from across the state to detect earthquakes before people feel them. The early notification program is through the California Office of Emergency Services. Notifications were sent out widely through the Bay Area, Central Valley and Sierra Foothills.

 

