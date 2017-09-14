Quantcast
help information
Overcast
75.6 ° F
Full Weather

Road Closure Planned In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal
Calaveras County Seal Photo Icon Enlarge
09/14/2017 11:15 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department is notifying the public of a road closure next week.

On September 19, from 7am-3:30pm, East Murray Creek Road in the Mountain Ranch area will be closed due to emergency culvert repairs. No vehicle traffic will be allowed on East Murray Creek Road and motorists are being asked to plan accordingly. Anyone with questions can contact the public works department at 209-754-6402.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
East Murray Creek Road

loading map - please wait...

East Murray Creek Road 38.244741, -120.538495 East Murray Creek Road, Mountain Ranch, CA, United States (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.