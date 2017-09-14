Road Closure Planned In Calaveras County

Mountain Ranch, CA — The Calaveras County Public Works Department is notifying the public of a road closure next week.
On September 19, from 7am-3:30pm, East Murray Creek Road in the Mountain Ranch area will be closed due to emergency culvert repairs. No vehicle traffic will be allowed on East Murray Creek Road and motorists are being asked to plan accordingly. Anyone with questions can contact the public works department at 209-754-6402.
