Hospitality Renovations Completed At Manzanita Building

Manzanita Building Enlarge

Columbia College announces that it has re-opened its newly renovated hospitality facilities in the lower level of the Manzanita Building, including the Cellar Bistro restaurant.

Utilizing 2004 voter approved Measure E bond funding, the area was remodeled and updated. Columbia reports that the hospitality facilities have been renovated with state-of-the-art equipment that will promote learning through hands-on experience in food production and customer service. Each semester, faculty, staff and students, as well as the public, can enjoy food prepared by students under the direction of faculty in the Cellar Bistro. Last night the Cellar Bistro continued its past tradition of offering Wednesday night dinners with themed meals.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony, where the public can view the renovation, is scheduled for October 11 at 2:30pm.

