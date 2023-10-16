Clear
Old Priest Grade Closed Temporarily Due To Needed Repairs

By B.J. Hansen
Old Priest Grade Closure

Groveland, CA — One week after reopening following a ceremonial ribbon cutting, Old Priest Grade was closed again over the weekend.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that it is due to an issue that emerged over the weekend that needs to be addressed. It is reportedly some type of hole in the road that is creating safety concerns. A contractor will be onsite today to “make localized repairs.” New Priest Grade is the alternate route.

Old Priest Grade was closed from late March through early last week due to storm damage.

