Update: Fire In Mountain Ranch Area

Vegetation fire in the Mountain Ranch area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 3:45 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that crews have stopped the forward spread of the dubbed “Bark Fire” burning off Jesus Maria Road in the Mountain Ranch Road area of Calaveras County. The flames ignited in the grass in the 18200 block of Pine Bark Drive near Pine Needle Drive around 3:15 p.m. CAL Fire says the flames’ forward rate of spread has been stopped at a half-acre. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 3:26 p.m.: Mountain Ranch, CA — Ground and air resources are battling a vegetation fire off Jesus Maria Road in the Mountain Ranch Road area of Calaveras County.

The flames ignited in the grass in the 18200 block of Pine Bark Drive near Pine Needle Drive. CAL Fire reports that the fire is a half-acre in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. There is no word as to whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

