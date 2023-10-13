Fatal Motorcycle Crash On HWY 108

Tuolumne County, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a solo motorcycle crash on Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

The collision happened around 12:45 p.m. one mile west of Kennedy Meadow Road in the Stanislaus National Forest. The CHP reports officers found the rider in the middle of the roadway unconscious and not breathing. CPR was administered for over an hour, but sadly the rider succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreckage is blocking the westbound lane of the roadway. Officers are directing traffic as investigators are surveying the crash site. A tow crew will then remove it, allowing traffic to move freely. They hope that will happen within the two o’clock hour.

