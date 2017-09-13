Update On Large Fires Burning Across Sierra Nevada

Sign Posted Near Railroad Fire Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Creek Fire burning near Clear Lake in the Mi-Wok Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest is 420 acres and there is no containment. 94 firefighters are assigned to the incident. It is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, with heavy amount of dead and dying trees. It is in an isolated area. Fire crews have been allowing the fire to burn out naturally where possible, utilizing trails, creeks and natural barriers to slow the fire’s growth.

The Summit Complex Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, burning near the Dardanelles in the Summit Ranger District, is 4,653 acres and 30-percent contained. It consists of three lightning caused fires. Some nearby roads and campgrounds remain closed, including the Clark Fork Campground, San Flat Campground, Camp Liahona and Camp Peaceful Pines. There are 125 firefighters assigned to the incident.

The Railroad Fire in the Sierra National Forest is holding at 12,407 acres and there is 83-percent containment. 536 firefighters continue to mop-up the incident near Sugar Pine and Fish Camp. 11,464 of the acres burned are forest service land and 943 acres are private land.

Fire activity has been low on the South Fork and Empire fires burning in Yosemite National Park, and they continue to be monitored by fire officials. The South Fork Fire is 6,740 acres and the Empire Fire is 6,000 acres.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.