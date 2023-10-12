New Safety Fencing At Local Car Wash  

Fence being installed View Photos

Sonora, CA – The Corner Car Wash at the Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection in Sonora has had several mishaps where drivers have tried to exit and were left high and dry.

This week, Sonora City Public Works crews put up fencing along the area where drivers have failed to notice the drop-off to the sidewalk when trying to exit the business. That is what happened to the vehicle pictured here. The driver was trying to turn left onto Greenley Road, but her car ended up stuck on the retaining wall, as earlier reported here.

At the time, Sonora Police spokesperson Krishna Livingston stated, “There have been other vehicles that have become high centered on that wall. So, we just encourage people to…be aware that there is no exit onto Greenely Road from the car wash.”

The only entrance/exit to the car wash is from Mono Way, and there has never been one onto Greenley Road. The new black metal fence runs along the left side of the business. Public Works hopes this will prevent any further incidents at the business.

Sonora Police took the photos of workers installing the fence and approved, stating, Our Public Works team did a great job adding this safety feature…… looks good too!”