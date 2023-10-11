Former School Counselor Joins Calaveras Community Foundation Board

Terri Tanner new Calaveras Community Foundation Board Member- CCF photo View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) has a new board member.

She is Terri Tanner, who just retired this year from the Calaveras Unified School District. Since moving to Valley Springs in 2000, she has worked as a high school college/career counselor.

“I have always admired the work CCF does in our community and am so honored to join this wonderful organization,” said Tanner. She went on to say, “I am delighted to join the Calaveras Community Foundation board, and I look forward to helping CCF fulfill its goals.”

With over 20 years of experience helping community youth through fundraising, facilitating scholarship programs, public relations, and grant writing, she brings a lot to the table tout foundation officials.

“With her skills and years of experience, Terri will be a great asset to CCF. We are excited to have her as a new board member,” shared current CCF Board President Linda Kangeter.

The board is made up of all volunteers who give their time to help continue the scholarship, projects, and competitive grant programs that CCF provides to the community. The foundation also prides itself on being the only “all-purpose” non-profit philanthropic organization in Calaveras County.