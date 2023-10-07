Clear
Mariposa Investigators Search For New Vehicle In Pullins Homicide

By Tracey Petersen
Mariposa County Sheriff's bulletin on the Wendy Pullins Homicide Case

Mariposa County Sheriff's bulletin on the Wendy Pullins Homicide Case

Mariposa County, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office believes the vehicle pictured in the image box was used in the homicide of a missing Manteca woman.

“Based on information recently received, detectives have reason to believe that this 2005 Subaru Outback was used in the commission of this crime and are seeking any and all information related to the whereabouts of this vehicle,” stated detectives.

Last month, Mariposa County Sheriff’s Detectives announced that the missing persons case of 57-year-old Wendy Pullins was being investigated as a homicide, as reported here. Pullins was last seen on June 15th, 2022, driving her Jeep Cherokee in Mariposa County. In September of that year, the Jeep was found down an embankment on its side with Pullins’ blood inside. A year later, investigators reached out to the public for help and offered a $1,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Sheriff’s officials are turning to the public once again, seeking information on the Subaru or additional information regarding this case, to contact the MCSO office at 209-966-3615 or via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org. Anonymous tips can be sent using the Mariposa Sheriff App.

  • Wendy Pullins' Jeep found on its side
  • Notice of reward being offered by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to find missing woman Wendy Pullins
