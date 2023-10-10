Update: Traffic Alert On Mono Way

U-Haul truck stuck at Sonora Plaza entrance on Mono Way. Photo taken by: Laura Kampa View Photo

Update at 1:45 p.m.: Sonora police report that the U-Haul truck that was stuck in front of the Big O Tires at the Sonora Plaza has been cleared. The U-Haul was pulling a trailer with a pickup truck on it. As the driver tried to turn left from Mono Way into the shopping center, the trailer hitch scraped into the roadway, forcing him to stop. Cones were put out to help drivers navigate the scene as it is down to one lane. The stuck truck has been removed, and traffic is moving freely again on Mono Way.

Original post at 1:28 p.m.: Sonora, CA — A U-Haul truck carrying a pickup truck on a trailer is stuck at the Sonora Plaza entrance in front of Big O Tires, backing up traffic on Mono Way.

Sonora Police report that the westbound lane of Mono Way is blocked. Cones have been put out to help drivers navigate the scene as it is down to one lane. Police ask that motorists avoid the area to help alleviate stalled traffic. We’ll have an update when the roadway reopens.