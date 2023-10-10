More Containment On 6,501 Acre Quarry Fire

Quarry Fire In Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The lightning-caused Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is up to 6,501 acres and there is now 41 percent containment.

Fire crews have been allowing the blaze to burn out naturally where possible to meet resource objectives and are working to keep it within predetermined boundaries. The most active burning is in areas of dead and downed vegetation near the Rock Creek area. The fire is anticipated to grow about 50 acres, daily, over the coming days. Strategic backfiring is also being conducted. Fire crews anticipate that the Quarry Fire will be fully contained on November 15.

85 firefighters are currently assigned to the incident. The fire continues to put off drift smoke, creating unhealthy air quality at times, notably around the Strawberry and Pinecrest.

Drones continue to be used to strategically monitor the fire’s growth and to precisely set fire to the landscape. The incident command team calls the tool a “game changer.”