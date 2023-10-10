Four Stanislaus County Men Tied To Sonora Home Invasion

Sonora Police Department Arrests View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department, while working with the Modesto PD, was able to crack a home invasion case that occurred back in September of 2021 in the Myers Hill area.

An 82-year-old woman and her daughter had recently moved into a home and hired a crew out of Stanislaus County to move the belongings. Soon after, the homeowners were awoken by four masked men with a firearm who broke into their home. The victims were tied up and forced to give the combination to a safe. The suspects took about $100,000 worth of personal property (click here to read an earlier story).

The investigation later uncovered that one of the suspects was a member of the earlier moving crew. The four suspects, three of which were already now in prison, pled guilty to the crime, as part of a plea deal related to other offenses.

They are 25-year-old Rickey Auelua, 25-year-old Johnathan Bachman, 20-year-old Gabriel Cordero, and 18-year-old Manuel Reymundo Jr., all of Stanislaus County.

The investigation included executing various search warrants.

Details regarding the earlier, and new offenses, are below:

Rickey Auelua:

· Auelua is currently serving a total of 6 years in prison for PC 29800 (felon in possession of a firearm) and PC 245(a)(4) assault by force likely to cause GBI both enhanced because of his prior strike.

· He will receive 4 years consecutive to his current prison sentence

· This brings his overall prison commitment to 10 years

Johnathan Bachman:

· Bachman is currently serving a total of 15 years in prison for PC 186.22(a) active participant in a criminal street gang and PC 664/187 attempted murder with a gun

· He will receive 2 years consecutive to his current prison sentence

· This brings his overall prison commitment to 17 years

Gabriel Cordero:

· Corero is currently serving a total of 9 years 6 months in prison for PC 459 1st First Degree Residential Burglary with a gun and PC 664/4573 attempting to bring a controlled substance or paraphernalia into a custodial facility

· He will receive 2 years consecutive to his current prison sentence

· This brings his overall prison commitment to 11 years 6m months

Manuel Reymundo Jr.:

· Reymundo will receive up to 6 years in state prison

Sentencing is set for 10/30/23 at 1:30 in Department 4 of the Tuolumne County Superior Court