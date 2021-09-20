Police Looking For Leads In Armed Robbery Of Sonora Home

Sonora Police cruiser View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is seeking help from the community to gather more information about an armed home invasion and robbery on Sunday, September 19th.

Officers were called to a residence on Park Lane off East Bald Mountain Road in Sonora last night and told that four masked men armed with a firearm forced their way into a home and subdued the home’s two occupants. The victims told police that the suspects gathered an undisclosed amount of jewelry, paintings, cash, and firearms and then left in an unknown direction. The armed robbery took place between 11:00 and 11:54 pm. No further details about the suspects, their weapon or how the victims were subdued was released.

The Sonora Police state “Fortunately, the two occupants were not physically harmed during this violent intrusion.” They add that many of the circumstances are still unknown at this point, but they state, “the initial investigation suggests this to be an isolated incident.”

The Sonora Police are asking anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious in the area of Park Lane, Oakside Drive, or East Bald Mountain Road between 11:00 and 11:45 pm on Sunday, September 19, call the Police Department at (209) 532-8141.