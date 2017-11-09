Sunday Crash Sends Solo Driver To Trauma Hospital

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA – A 22-year-old man sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a Modesto trauma center yesterday.

According to the CHP San Andreas Unit officials, the solo crash occurred in the early hours Sunday just after midnight in Rancho Calaveras. They state that Cody James Wise of Valley Springs allowed the 1998 Ford Ranger he was driving at an unknown speed to stray off southbound Baldwin Street, south of Usher Drive, where it hit a dirt embankment and then plowed into a tree.

The CHP adds that Wise was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and additionally charged with a DUI.

Written by Tori James If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.