Quantcast
help information
Clear
93.9 ° F
Full Weather

Sunday Crash Sends Solo Driver To Trauma Hospital

CHP San Andreas logo
CHP San Andreas logo Photo Icon Enlarge
09/11/2017 10:45 am PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – A 22-year-old man sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a Modesto trauma center yesterday.

According to the CHP San Andreas Unit officials, the solo crash occurred in the early hours Sunday just after midnight in Rancho Calaveras. They state that Cody James Wise of Valley Springs allowed the 1998 Ford Ranger he was driving at an unknown speed to stray off southbound Baldwin Street, south of Usher Drive, where it hit a dirt embankment and then plowed into a tree.

The CHP adds that Wise was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and additionally charged with a DUI.

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.