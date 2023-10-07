Vehicle Theft At Sonora Shopping Center

Timberhills Shopping Center on Mono Way in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA – After spotting a man trying to get into his vehicle, the owner witnessed the subject going door to door in a Sonora shopping center parking lot and called 911.

Sonora Police dispatched an officer to the Timberhills Shopping Center off Mono Way near Greenley Road, and the witness stated that a man had attempted to enter his vehicle without permission and that the same individual was able to get into a dark-colored Toyota.

Meanwhile, another responding officer saw that car driving towards the parking lot’s south exit. The officer followed the car and pulled it over on Mono Way near Truckenmiller Road. Behind the wheel was 50-year-old William Graham from Kingman, Arizona. A records check revealed his license was suspended. Then dispatch received a report from the owner of the Toyota, reporting her vehicle had just been stolen from the parking lot of the shopping center.

Graham was arrested for vehicle theft, tampering with vehicles, and having a suspended license.