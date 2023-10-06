Limited Growth And Some New Containment On Quarry Fire

Quarry Fire Map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Recent precipitation has slowed the Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The fire remained at 5,557 acres yesterday and there is now 13.5% containment. 121 firefighters are assigned to the lightning-caused fire that started back on September 9 in an isolated location off Forest Road 3N01, east of Boulder Creek.

The Quarry Fire was one of 42 lightning-caused fires that were located after the storm system that day, and the only one that grew to any significant size.

The Incident Command Team reports, “Crews made improvements to holding lines, including using natural features such as granite outcroppings to improve effectiveness, in anticipation of further fire spread later this week when weather and fuel moisture improves.”

Adding, “Fire professionals are managing fire behavior and intensity to provide for multiple resource benefits including reducing concentrations of all fuels, re-establishing multigenerational timber stands, improving wildlife habitat, promoting plant diversity, and re-introducing fire into fire-adapted ecosystems.”

The following soft closures are in effect:

2N71 where it meets 3N16

3N21 where it meets 3N16

3N21 where it meets 3N01

3N22 where it meets 3N01

3N34Y

3N01H

3N01J

3N01L

3N16

3N29 to 3N29C

3N17 where it meets 3N29