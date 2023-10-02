Rain Slows 5,500 Acre Quarry Fire

Quarry Fire burning in STF View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A fire in the Stanislaus National Forest, started by lightning on September 9, continues to put up moderate drift smoke in the region.

The Quarry Fire is up to 5,557 acres. It was slowed over the weekend by rainfall. Crews are using a drone to monitor the fire in difficult-to-access areas and to help ignite strategic backfires.

No structures are considered threatened and crews are allowing the fire to burn out naturally where possible in order meet resource objectives. The lightning-caused fire is located on the Miwok Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest off Forest Road 3N01. It is east of Bourland Creek and approximately four miles west of the Emigrant Wilderness Border.

138 firefighters remain assigned to the incident.

Closures:

Soft closures are in effect to provide for the safety of the public utilizing public lands as well as fire personnel working in the area. The soft closures are an encouragement for the public to stay clear of the area, to find alternate routes to their locations.

The following soft closures are in effect:

3N21 where it meets 3N16 3N34Y 3N16

2N71 where it meets 3N16 3N01L 3N16 at 3N94

3N21 where it meets 3N01 3N01J

3N22 where it meets 3N01 3N01H