New Yosemite Fire Blocks Park Entrance

Yosemite, CA — Due to a new fire sparked this afternoon on Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite National Park Big Oak Flat Road is closed between Crane Flat and the El Portal Road (Hwy140). This evening there is no access into the park via highway120. Park Fire officials say that section will be close until further notice. Additionally, the park has not released information related to the fire.
Big Oak Flat Road Near Crane Flat
Big Oak Flat Road Near Crane Flat37.752712, -119.794863Crane Flat Road, Mariposa County, CA, USA (Directions)