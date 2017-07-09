New Yosemite Fire Blocks Park Entrance

Yosemite, CA — Due to a new fire sparked this afternoon on Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite National Park Big Oak Flat Road is closed between Crane Flat and the El Portal Road (Hwy140). This evening there is no access into the park via highway120. Park Fire officials say that section will be close until further notice. Additionally, the park has not released information related to the fire.

loading map - please wait... Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript! → more information

Written by Tracey Petersen.

If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.