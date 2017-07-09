Quantcast
help information
Clear
77.0 ° F
Full Weather

New Yosemite Fire Blocks Park Entrance

09/07/2017 7:12 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Yosemite, CA — Due to a new fire sparked this afternoon on Big Oak Flat Road in Yosemite National Park Big Oak Flat Road is closed between Crane Flat and the El Portal Road (Hwy140). This evening there is no access into the park via highway120. Park Fire officials say that section will be close until further notice. Additionally, the park has not released information related to the fire.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Big Oak Flat Road Near Crane Flat

loading map - please wait...

Big Oak Flat Road Near Crane Flat 37.752712, -119.794863 Crane Flat Road, Mariposa County, CA, USA (Directions)
© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.