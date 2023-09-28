Soulsbyville Elementary Gets State Platinum Award

California PBIS Award seal View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA – For the second year in a row, Soulsbyville Elementary School has received recognition for its positive behavior systems.

The school has earned the platinum-level award for its Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports framework from the California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Coalition. This is the highest of four possible levels of recognition that this group awards, according to Soulsbyville Principal Mary Lindsley, adding, “The Platinum level recognition means that Soulsbyville has implemented best practices with fidelity at all three levels.”

PBIS is made up of three levels of research-based interventions to improve school culture and increase positive student engagement. Lindsley noted, “An additional requirement was providing evidence to show that these interventions were making positive changes for students. Staff have worked very hard over the last three years to create and implement these plans, and this is an acknowledgment of that effort.”

Touting the school’s achievements, Lindsley also noted that Soulsbyville is the only school in Tuolumne County to achieve this recognition. Awarded schools are recognized at the annual PBIS Conference in Sacramento. Click here for more information on the group.

