Sonora High School Seeks Help To Enhance Positive Behavior Programs

Sonora, CA– Sonora High School is reaching out to the Sonora Area Foundation(SAF) for financial support to bolster its Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) and Leader In Me programs for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. In a bid to promote positive behavior, strengthen the school’s culture, and foster student leadership, the school is requesting a $25,000 contribution. This funding will be used to procure incentives for positive behavior, support student-led culture improvement projects, and spread positive and inclusive messages across the campus.

Four years ago, Sonora High School’s dedicated staff underwent extensive training in PBIS, which was implemented. However, due to the challenges posed by distance learning, it was put on hold temporarily. The PBIS framework communicates student expectations using the motto “We A.R.E. Sonora High School” (Accountable, Respectful, and Engaged).

Sonora High School has allocated $10,000 to support PBIS and Leader In Me, with additional support from the district in the form of time, professional development, and promotional assistance. Data on student improvement, discipline infractions, and attendance will be collected through various sources, including ARIES, Thought Exchange, the HERO system, and staff input. Monthly meetings will be held to review this data and ensure that the programs remain aligned with their objectives.