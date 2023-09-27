Clear
Update On Monge Ranch Road Bridger Replacement

By Tracey Petersen
Monge Ranch Road Bridge Replacement Project

Monge Ranch Road Bridge Replacement Project

Vallectio, CA – An update from Calaveras County Public Works on the Monge Ranch Road Bridge Replacement Project in the Vallecito area.

County roads officials say they are making great progress and are on schedule for the replacement of the bridge on Monge Ranch Road. As earlier reported here, crews worked this past Saturday on the bridge construction.

Public Works officials shared, “Our contractor, K. W. Emerson, is working six days a week. They have already demolished the old bridge and are getting ready to pour the footings for the new structure.”

The project is scheduled to wrap up in late October. Any questions regarding this project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.

