Bridge Replacement Project To Cause Motorist Delays In Murphys

Road work ahead sign View Photo

Murphys, CA – Motorists can expect up to ten-minute delays today as continued bridge work is extended into this Saturday in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

Public Works has hired KW Emerson, Inc. out of San Andreas to complete the Monge Ranch Road Bridge Replacement Project. While work has been progressing on the project, a schedule change was made to include work beginning at 7 a.m. today.

Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane along Monge Ranch Road, and full road closures may be necessary due to the narrowness of the roadway. Emergency vehicles will be granted access as needed, according to public works officials throughout the project, which is slated to run until late October.

Construction activity will take place during daylight hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., mostly during weekdays during the project. Drivers are asked to slow down in the cone zone and obey all posted signage and personnel on the scene. Any questions regarding this project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.