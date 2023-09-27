Clear
Update: Grass Fire Reported Near Highway 108/120

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 11:03 am: The fire has been extinguished. No additional information is immediately available.

Original story posted at 10:35 am: Tuolumne County, CA — Officials are responding to a report of a roadside vegetation fire on Highway 108/120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road.

The area is between Knights Ferry and Jamestown. The size of the fire is not immediately known. Be prepared for activity in the area. Travel with caution. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

 

