Drone Plays Key Role In Quarry Fire Efforts

Drone Deployed Over Quarry Fire View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters used a drone on Tuesday to strategically ignite backfires to help efforts on the 2,157-acre Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest.

We reported earlier that the lightning-caused fire started back on September 9 and crews have been allowing it to burn out naturally, where possible, to meet resource objectives.

The Forest Service reports, “Yesterday, a UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) also known as a drone was deployed in support of the Quarry Fire. The UAS is beneficial as it can cover large areas and fly over steep terrain that is difficult for fire crews to access. The drone brought low-intensity fire from the northeast edge of the fire to the south, filling in unburned areas along the ridgeline down the flank to Forest Road 3N27. In addition, the drone ignited ridgetops to the southeast of the fire perimeter, above the 2N81 road.”

123 firefighters are currently on the scene of the Quarry Fire.

Currently, the general boundaries of the fire are west of Emigrant Wilderness, west and north of Reynolds Creek, east of Forest Roads 2N14 and 2N16, and south of Bourland Meadow.

The incident command team adds, “The natural role of the Quarry Fire will help restore this landscape and its ecosystems to a healthier condition, reducing wildfire risk like the Rim Fire, in the future.”

The fire’s origin point is near Forest Service Road 3NO1 and east of Bourland Creek.

The following road closures are in effect:

• 3N21 where it meets 3N16

• 2N71 where it meets 3N16

• 3N21 where it meets 3N01

• 3N22 where it meets 3N01

• 3N34Y

• 3N01L

• 3N01J

• 3N01H