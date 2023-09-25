Smoky Skies Due to 1,532-acre Quarry Fire in Forest

AQI due to Quarry Fire - Red is unhealthy, yellow is moderate, and green is healthy View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Some areas of the Mother Lode are experiencing unhealthy air quality due to the 1,532 acre Quarry Fire burning in the Stanislaus National Forest.

The Quarry Fire was 900 acres on Saturday, and grew to 1,532 acres by late Sunday, an increase of over 600 acres in one day. The federal government’s Air Quality Index (AQI) notes that the area around Long Barn has a rating of 170, which is in the Unhealthy category (150-200). Residents in that area are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.

Areas around Twain Harte, Soulsbyville, Sonora, and stretching over to Arnold, are in the Moderate air pollution category (51-100), meaning that air quality is acceptable, but those who are considered high risk to pollutants, should take extra precautions.

Twain Harte is at 60, Sonora is 66, Arnold is 65, Tuolumne is 62, Columbia is 56, and Soulsbyville is 63 (as of 8:30am).