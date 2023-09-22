Quarry Fire Expands To 596 Acres: Hunters Urged To Avoid Area

Quarry Fire in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The lightning-caused Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown to 596 acres as crews manage it to meet resource objectives.

The goal is to reduce concentrations of dead ground fuels, re-establish multigenerational timber stands, improve wildlife habitat, and reintroduce fire into the ecosystem.

The fire is not threatening any structures and is located east of Bourland Creek and four miles west of the Emigrant Wilderness area.

With hunting season now in full swing, the Stanislaus National Forest is urging the public to avoid the fire area. Watch for signs indicating that roads nearby may be temporarily closed.

There are 74 firefighters assigned to the incident and no injuries have been reported.

To view a map of the fire area, listed in red, click here.