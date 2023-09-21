Crash On Mono Way In East Sonora Slowing Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

East Sonora, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Mono Way near Peaceful Valley Road in East Sonora that is backing up traffic.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. in front of the Tractor Supply Store. The CHP reports that a Kia Sedona and Toyota Venza collided, and the wreckage is blocking the roadway. Five people, including two children, are injured, and ambulances have been called to the scene. However, the CHP reports that the injuries are minor.

Officers are directing traffic that is getting backed up in both directions. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route if possible. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.