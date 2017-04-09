Greenley Road/Mono Way Work May Slow Traffic

Mono Way and Greenley Road Intersection Enlarge

Sonora, CA – During the short work-week expect a full complement of construction and utility crews focusing on big improvements at a major Sonora intersection.

The City of Sonora and Tuolumne County are jointly funding road widening and other long-awaited improvements at the Greenley Road-Mono Way intersection, which is being done under the auspices of contractor George Reed, Inc.

According to City of Sonora Engineer Jerry Fuccillo, Tuesday through Thursday this week the work schedule will switch back to daytime — between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., during which motorists should anticipate possible lane restrictions at times and to be on the lookout for trucks and construction workers in the area.

He adds that AT&T, Comcast and/or PG&E crews may also be actively working along the shoulders and sidewalk areas through Friday. Among the activities underway are demolition and removal of concrete and earth materials as well as placement and modification of underground wiring. Grading work for the widening part of the project is slated all during the workweek next week.

Through October plans call for more utility relocations, grading, storm drain work, concrete sidewalk construction, signal system and paving improvements, according to Fuccillo, who is providing weekly updates on progress, work hours and potential traffic impacts.

Written by Tori James