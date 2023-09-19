Supervisors Vote To Accept $6.2-Million In Homelessness Revenue

Tuolumne County Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to officially accept $6.2 million in grant money that was announced last week by the state to help with local homelessness initiatives.

At today’s meeting, Homeless Services Coordinator Michael Roberson detailed how the money will be spent.

$3.2 million can be used to convert either hotels or apartments to permanent housing (location to be determined), $1.5 million is available to purchase existing homes for interim sheltering, $600,000 will be used for personnel expenses (social worker and housing navigator), $300,000 for a hotel voucher program through ATCCA, $269,000 for administrative costs, $180,000 for a rapid rehousing rental subsidy program through ATCAA, $125,000 for a safe parking site, and $30,000 for pet services through the Friends of the Animal Community.

Board Chair Kathleen Haff offered praise to the staff for acquiring the money, noting that they are, “Really moving the ball forward as far as our board priorities and coming up with solutions for homelessness. I think we are on our way.”

The $6.2 million will be spent over a three-year period.

Tuolumne County became eligible for the money because of Caltrans efforts to move encampments off of state property along Highways 108 and 49 and the state has been engaging with the Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency (and others) to help provide case management and housing services for those people impacted.