Tuolumne County Receiving $6.2 Million For Homelessness Efforts

Former Homeless Camp On Mono Way View Photo

Sonora, CA — California’s Interagency Council on Homelessness is awarding Tuolumne County $6.2 million in Encampment Resolution Funding.

The county submitted a grant application over the summer and the document noted that in recent years there have been problems with homeless camps in areas like Highway 49 near Stockton Road, Highway 108 near Wigwam Road, Highway 108 near Lowes, and Highway 108 near Woods Creek. Homeless residents have also recently moved into areas near Sullivan Creek, in a forest area behind the Sonora Main Library, and are living in cars in the main library parking lot.

As part of the solutions laid out in Tuolumne County’s grant application, there would be a “rapid-rehousing and prevention” effort in partnership with ATCAA, a “safe-parking site” established with help from Compassion Outreach, case management and housing navigation services administered through the Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Department, an increase in transitional housing through the “acquisition of 3 three-bedroom homes”, and the “purchase and conversion of a local hotel” to provide permanent housing for up to 30 people.

Specific details about the referenced hotel, and the three homes, were not provided.

Tuolumne County is one of 12 cities or counties to receive money from the latest round of funding. Governor Gavin Newsom has put out a statement, “Everyone deserves a safe and clean place to call home. California is moving with compassion and care to help move thousands of people out of encampments and into housing.”