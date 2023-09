Nearly 2,000 Waking Up to No Electricity In Calaveras County

PGE power outage in the Murhphys and Sheep Ranch areas in Calaveras County View Photo

Murphys, CA – The power is out for nearly 2,000 Calaveras County PG&E customers.

Their lights went out at around 1:15 a.m. The company reports that there are 1,852 customers in the Murphys and Sheep Ranch areas along Highway 4.

PG&E says a crew is assessing the cause at the outage location. The utility has given a restoration time of noon.