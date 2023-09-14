Reporting People Trespassing And Hiding In Trees Results In Couple’s Arrest

Lary Thomas Park View Photos

Sonora, CA – A Sonora couple’s report of trespassers ended up with their arrest for being under the influence and armed with a firearm.

Tuolumne Sheriff’s Deputies recently responded to the area of Midland Drive near Phoenix Lake Road for a report of trespassers. When deputies arrived, 62-year-old Lary Parker told arriving deputies that the suspects had fled the scene moments earlier. Deputies conducted a sweep of the property but did not locate anyone.

A few hours later, another call came in for the same property, but this time it was Lary’s wife, 59-year-old Deborah Parker, reporting intruders in the trees. Once on the scene for a second time, a deputy heard a man yelling from the backyard that someone was about to jump from the tree. It was Lary Parker, and this time he had a revolver pointed up at a tree. He was ordered to put down the gun, and he complied.

The property was scoured again, with deputies finding no one but the Parkers there. Further ingestion determined the Parkers were under the influence of a controlled substance. Both were arrested: Lary for being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and Deborah on the charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance.