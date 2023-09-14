Tuolumne County New Health Equity Coalition Seeking Public Input

TCPH Connect with you flyer View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local health officials are looking to connect with members of the community working to improve the county.

The new health equity coalition at Tuolumne County Public Health asks, “If you are part of a community-based organization or are working to improve our county with friends and neighbors, please consider joining this coalition.”

Those interested can get more details at a meeting on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 4–5 p.m. held at the Public Health Department. For any questions or concerns, contact the health equity team at healthequity@co.tuolumne.ca.us.