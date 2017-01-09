Excessive Heat Dangers For Local Pets

The hot weather over the past few days in the Mother Lode has been dangerous for area pets.

Dr. Alan Rubinstein of Tuolumne Veterinary Hospital on Tuolumne Road in East Sonora, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Even the healthiest pets can suffer from dehydration, sunburn and heat stroke if overexposed to the heat,” says Rubinstein. “Heat stroke can be fatal if not treated promptly.”

Take precautions to help prevent your pet from overheating. And if you suspect your pet is suffering from heat stroke, get help from your veterinarian immediately.

Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful to not over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.

Make sure your pets get tested for heartworm if they aren’t on year-round preventive medication. Heart worm disease is endemic throughout the Mother Lode.

Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. They can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.

Dr. Rubenstein recommends putting your hands on your pets and checking for sores or infections from fleas and ticks.

Older pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible.

Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Excessive heat is expected through the Labor Day Holiday weekend.

Written by Mark Truppner.