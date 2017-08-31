Meeting Will Focus On Railroad Fire Suppression Efforts

Railroad Fire Enlarge

Fish Camp, CA — A community meeting is scheduled for 7pm this evening in Oakhurst for residents to hear an update on the Railroad Fire outside of Yosemite.

There will be an overview of the fire activity, and a question and answer session. The latest update is that the fire is around 1,200 acres and 5-percent contained. What ignited the blaze, at around 1pm on Tuesday, remains under investigation.

At least seven structures have been destroyed and an additional 100 are threatened. Highway 41 remains closed north of Cedar Valley Drive to the south entrance of Yosemite National Park. Last night a larger Type 2 incident management team took over the firefighting operations. Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the community of Sugar Pine, Sugar Pine Camp and the community of Fish Camp.

